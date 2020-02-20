02/20/2020! Why this day is so special!

02/20/20 is a magical date. Many folks have planned for this day to get married ! there are a whole host of meanings behind the date 02/20/20: “The number 20 represents the Angel which signifies ‘new beginnings’, so this could be a key reason for the choice of date.

BUT WAIT…There’s MORE!

IT’s ALSO NATIONAL LOVE YOUR PET DAY

On February 20th, pet lovers everywhere observe National Love Your Pet Day. This holiday focuses on giving extra attention to our pets. The day encourages pampering our pets and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalLoveYourPetDay

Bring your pet a special treat, take an extra-long walk or give them more attention. Other ideas include: