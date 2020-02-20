NOW PLAYING
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: King Charles Spaniel Daisy poses as an angel at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 20, 2012 in New York City. Hundreds of dog owners festooned their pets for the annual event, the largest of its kind in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
02/20/2020! Why this day is so special!

Sue Hall
February 20, 2020

02/20/20 is a magical date. Many folks have planned for this day to get married ! there are a whole host of meanings behind the date 02/20/20: “The number 20 represents the Angel which signifies ‘new beginnings’, so this could be a key reason for the choice of date.

BUT WAIT…There’s MORE!

IT’s ALSO NATIONAL LOVE YOUR PET DAY

On February 20th, pet lovers everywhere observe National Love Your Pet Day.  This holiday focuses on giving extra attention to our pets.  The day encourages pampering our pets and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalLoveYourPetDay

Bring your pet a special treat, take an extra-long walk or give them more attention. Other ideas include:

  • Check that their vaccines are up to date.
  • Watch a pet video with them full of cats, dogs and other critters.
  • Give them a few extra strokes with the brush while grooming.
  • Practice their favorite commands – sit, shake, rollover.
  • Play their favorite game or bring out their best toy.
  • Inspect their toys to make sure they’re in good shape. Throw out any broken toys.
  • Wash their bedding, even if it’s not their laundry day. Let them fluff it up just the way they like it.
