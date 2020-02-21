NOW PLAYING
Adorable Saint Bernard Purebred Puppy
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

130-Pound Dog Gets His First Home Ever

Hope Bidegainberry
February 21, 2020

Take a look at this adorable video below of this 130 pound dog who gets his first home ever. This dog has never set foot in a home before.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

My Container Store Closet

My closet was a complete disaster before I got my make over from the Container Store.  It really is the best organizational project that has taken place in my home.  I want to share what it looked like before vs. what...

Upcoming Events

Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT