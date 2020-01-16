NOW PLAYING
30th Anniversary Of The Sea Lions’ Arrival At Pier 39

Hope Bidegainberry
January 16, 2020

In 1989 the community of San Francisco was focused on getting themselves back on their feet after the earthquake. But Something extraordinary occurred that year: California sea lions began arriving at Pier 39’s Marina.

They came sparingly at first, but soon began arriving quickly reaching more than 500 in January of 1990. With a protected environment and a plentiful supply of food, the sea lions decided to make Pier 39’s K-Dock their new home. After much debate the experts from The Marine Mammal Center recommend that the sea lions would be allowed to stay. The Aquarium of the Bay’s Sea Lion Center overlooks the dock  and offers interactive displays, educations videos, and much more.

These wonderful mammals continue to delight millions of guests annually, and have become local celebrities.

Join Pier 39 on January 17th to the 20th, 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their arrival with a painted sea lion statue exhibition, sea lion encounter walking tours, and special discounts.

For more information CLICK HERE.

96.5 KOIT for Today's Hits & Yesterday's Favorites.

