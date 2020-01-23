NOW PLAYING
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
49er George Kittle gives Superbowl tickets to this family of a fallen Military hero.

January 23, 2020

We love our San Francisco 49ers and can’t wait for the big game on Sunday February 2nd.  Tight End George Kittle has proved himself an all star on the field and off.  George just received the Pro Football Focus Dwight Stephenson Award as the best player of 2019 regular season.  Congratulations!  George takes it further and made us all proud by awarding the family of a fallen military service member a trip to Superbowl LIV in Miami.  George recently reached out to the surviving family of U.S. Army Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar of Sacramento.

Mick LaMar enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1986 and served in the first Gulf War.  He returned to civilian life and reenlisted in 2007 with the Army.  On his second tour, Mick was shot and killed in Iraq on January 15th, 2011.  He is survived by his wife Josephine and 5 children.  Josephine and her son are both 49ers fans and will be on hand in Miami to cheer on Kittle and the entire team on February 2nd.  Way to make us proud Kittle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

