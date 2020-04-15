Gov. Newsom update on stay at home orders 4/14/2020

Everyday we have been awaiting new updates regarding the coronavirus and when life might return to some kind of “normal”. There is no definite time line as of yet but his administration will evaluate where the state is in 2 weeks. Gov. Newsom did firmly state that a stay-at-home order wouldn’t lift all at once but that it would happen in phases and that it might not be back to what we are accustomed to.

During the press conference someone asked about what the summer would look like given holidays like Memorial Day and the 4th of July. The governor indicated that public gatherings, parades and sporting events would likely remain prohibited throughout the summer. When restaurants reopen they may only have half the tables to serve while servers wear masks and gloves. Schools may reopen in the fall but might have a staggered schedule where half the school attends in the morning while the other half in the afternoon to reduce student contact. Newsom said these are the conversations that his administration is having but they need to see certain things happen first.

Today Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19 The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

For more information click here.