83-Year-Old Guy’s Christmas Song Made It on the Radio

Hope Bidegainberry
December 23, 2019

Yo have really gotta love Christmas to spend this many years obsessing over something like this.

There is an 83-year-old great-grandfather in Texas named Johnny Gondesen who used to be in a country western band when he was young.  And back in 1965, he wrote a Christmas song for his kids called Christmas Is Here.

Itis all about Santa coming down the chimney. And it has a classic, old-timey feel to it. But it never got released.

Johnny and his family sing it every Christmas, and they have always thought it was pretty good. So a few years ago, they made a YouTube video, put the song on iTunes, and sold a handful of copies.

But Johnny’s real dream was for people all over the country to hear it on the RADIO someday.  And now it’s happening.

A station in Houston heard about the story.  Then CNN picked it up.  And now more people are playing it.  

He doesn’t care if it ever makes him any money.  He just knows his kids loved it.  So he wants it out there for other kids to enjoy. 

 

