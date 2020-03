Sometimes you cannot do everything on your Disneyland trip, you have to prioritize your favorite things to do!

Here is a list of the top 10 rides you must go on on your next Disneyland trip:

Pirates of the Caribbean Haunted Mansion Peter Pan Teacups Space Mountain Splash Mountain Rise of the Resistance Toy Story Midway Mania Radiator Springs Racers Soarin

For more information CLICK HERE.

Watch the video below and find out the 10 things you cannot miss in Disneyland in 2020!