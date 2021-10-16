$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 10/11/2021

By Alex on October 15, 2021

Congrats to last week’s local winners of the $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Pamela of Union City

Yanet of San Jose

Ranon of Hayward

Eileen of Santa Clara

Carey of Clayton

Miguel of Berkeley

Kenny of San Jose (referred by Lisa of San Jose)

Alan of Union City

Patricia of San Jose (referred by Regina of San Jose)

Shelia of San Bruno (referred by Maricar of San Bruno)

