fbpx
Listen Now

$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 10/4/2021

By Alex on October 8, 2021
$1,000 Employee of the Day - Fall 2021

Congrats to last week’s local winners of the $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Carolina of Pleasant Hill
Mary of Richmond (referred by Katherine Jean of San Pablo)
Claire of San Francisco (referred by Emma of Albany)
Jonelle of Fremont
Jerilyle of Campbell (referred by Garry of San Leandro)
Jannie of San Francisco
Arvin of San Leandro
Roxanne of Crockett
Loudette of Vallejo
Melba of Hayward
Richard of San Bruno

You could be next! CLICK HERE for details and to register.

Listen & Win – Monday through Friday at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Check out our Instagram post below:

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 96.5 KOIT San Francisco (@965koit)

 

© 2021 Copyright Bonneville International. All Rights Reserved
FCC Public File | FCC Station Representative: Brian Figula · sffccrep@bonneville.com · (415) 546-8300