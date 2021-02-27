$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 2/22/2021

By Alex on February 26, 2021

A BIG congrats to this week’s lucky local winners and refer-a-friends of the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Jasmine of San Francisco

Donna of San Francisco

Elizabeth of San Leandro

Will of Oakland

Marquetta of San Leandro

Albert of Fremont

We have your chances to win next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.

