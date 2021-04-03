$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 3/29/2021

By Alex on April 2, 2021

More local winners are receiving a workday bonus with the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Congratulations to this week’s winners!!

Sabeena of Richmond

Yurany & Elizabeth of Oakland

Emily of San Francisco

Michaela of Alameda & Leslie of San Lorenzo

Jenelyn of Hercules

96.5 KOIT has your chances to win next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE for more info on how to be our next Employee of the Day and WIN $1,000!

Check out our recent Instagram post below.