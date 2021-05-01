$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 4/26/2021

By Alex on April 30, 2021

Adding some more local winners from all around the Bay Area to our list with the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Margarita of American Canyon

Camille & Harry of Vacaville

Trang of San Leandro

Emily of Sunnyvale

96.5 KOIT has more chances for you to earn a workday bonus next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE to register and get details on how to be our next Employee of the Day and WIN $1,000!

Check out our recent Instagram post below.