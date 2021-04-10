$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 4/5/2021

By Alex on April 9, 2021

You can earn a workday bonus with the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Congratulations to this week’s local winners!!

Nancy & Adam of San Jose

Carly & Lisa of Fremont

Cyndi of Oakland

Monica of San Leandro

Irene of Berkeley

Arlene of Milpitas

96.5 KOIT has your chances to win next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE to register and get details on how to be our next Employee of the Day and WIN $1,000!

Check out our recent Instagram post below.