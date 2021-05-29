$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 5/24/2021

By Alexon May 28, 2021

Here are some of our winners of $1,000 with the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Robert S. of Oakland

Victor S. of Campbell

Sylvia R. of San Jose

Sending more congrats to ALL of our local Bay Area winners that scored their workday bonus with 96.5 KOIT in 2021!!

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.

Check out our recent Instagram post below.