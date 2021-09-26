$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 9/20/2021

By Alex on September 26, 2021

Congrats to last week’s local winners of the $1,000 Employee of the Day!

Tammie of Fremont (referred by Will of Fremont)

Kate of Colma

Jeremy of Rohnert Park

Delana of Pacheco

Tamarra of Suisun City (referred by La Tanya of Emeryville)

Teal of Rohnert Park

Olivia of San Francisco (referred by Joan of Hercules)

Michaela of San Jose

Tom of Alameda (referred by Nancy of Alameda)

Listen & Win – Monday through Friday at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm

