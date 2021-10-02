$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 9/27/2021
By Alex on October 1, 2021
Congrats to last week’s local winners of the $1,000 Employee of the Day!
Pauline of Sebastopol
Jon of Redwood City
Ruby of San Mateo (referred by Alejandro of San Mateo)
Eddie of Alameda (referred by Kathy of Alameda)
Kristina of Castro Valley
Chandra of Pacifica (referred by Crystal of Hayward)
Rashaun of Vallejo
Zacari of San Francisco
Diane of San Lorenzo
Chris of San Lorenzo (referred by Jeremy of Rohnert Park)
Listen & Win – Monday through Friday at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm
