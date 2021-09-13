$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 9/6/2021
By Alex on September 12, 2021
Congrats to last week’s local winners of the $1,000 Employee of the Day!
Laurie of San Rafael
Shayla of Concord
Nkemdilim of San Francisco
Jennifer of Santa Clara
Tamra of Hayward
Sean of Santa Rosa (referred by Rachel of Santa Rosa)
Robert of Pacifica
Sydney of Hayward (referred by Angela of San Lorenzo)
Gloria of Belmont
You could be next! CLICK HERE for details and to register.
Listen & Win – Monday through Friday at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm
Check out our Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram