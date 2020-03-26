12 Shows Netflix Recommends You Watch

Netflix Tweeted a list of really excellent shows people should watch while quarantined. They are all their own originals.
Here’s the list, in the order they put them:
- “Styling Hollywood” . . . It’s a fashion reality show, starring celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis.
- “EastSiders” . . . A dark comedy about a gay couple, as they struggle with infidelity and substance abuse.
- “Top Boy” . . . A British crime drama, which, oddly, is executive produced by Drake. It’s about drugs and gangs, and it’s sort of a British version of “The Wire”.
- “The Hookup Plan” . . . A French comedy about a woman who dates a male escort to boost her confidence after having trouble getting over an ex.
- “Bonding” . . . A dark comedy about a female psychology student, who’s moonlighting as a dominatrix.
- “Medical Police” . . . It’s a spin-off of “Children’s Hospital”, and a parody of international spy thrillers.
- “Ragnarok” . . . It doesn’t have anything to do with Thor. It’s a Norwegian fantasy drama about a town, which has climate change issues due to factories.
- “American Vandal” . . . A mockumentary parody of true crime shows like “Making a Murderer”. Netflix loved this one SO much that they canceled it after two seasons, infuriating its fans.
- “Easy” . . . It’s a comedy-drama about people living in Chicago who are dealing with issues involving “love, relationships, and general knowledge.”
- “I Think You Should Leave” . . . A sketch comedy show with guest stars like: Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, and Fred Willard.
- “The House of Flowers” . . . It’s a Mexican black comedy about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.
- “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” . . . An all-ages animated show similar to “The Wizard of Oz”, about a 13-year-old girl, who’s searching for her father with her friends.