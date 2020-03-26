NOW PLAYING
Popcorn in a glass plate on the background of the TV. Color bright lighting, blue and red. Background
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

12 Shows Netflix Recommends You Watch

Hope Bidegainberry
March 26, 2020

Netflix Tweeted a list of really excellent shows people should watch while quarantined.  They are all their own originals.

Here’s the list, in the order they put them:

  1. “Styling Hollywood” . . . It’s a fashion reality show, starring celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis.
  2. “EastSiders” . . . A dark comedy about a gay couple, as they struggle with infidelity and substance abuse.
  3. “Top Boy” . . . A British crime drama, which, oddly, is executive produced by Drake.  It’s about drugs and gangs, and it’s sort of a British version of “The Wire”.
  4. “The Hookup Plan” . . . A French comedy about a woman who dates a male escort to boost her confidence after having trouble getting over an ex.
  5. “Bonding” . . . A dark comedy about a female psychology student, who’s moonlighting as a dominatrix.
  6. Medical Police” . . . It’s a spin-off of “Children’s Hospital”, and a parody of international spy thrillers.
  7. “Ragnarok” . . . It doesn’t have anything to do with Thor.  It’s a Norwegian fantasy drama about a town, which has climate change issues due to factories.
  8. “American Vandal” . . . A mockumentary parody of true crime shows like “Making a Murderer”.  Netflix loved this one SO much that they canceled it after two seasons, infuriating its fans.
  9. “Easy” . . . It’s a comedy-drama about people living in Chicago who are dealing with issues involving “love, relationships, and general knowledge.”  
  10. “I Think You Should Leave” . . . A sketch comedy show with guest stars like: Cecily Strong, Will Forte, Andy Samberg, and Fred Willard.
  11.  “The House of Flowers” . . . It’s a Mexican black comedy about a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family that owns a prestigious flower shop.
  12.  “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” . . . An all-ages animated show similar to “The Wizard of Oz”, about a 13-year-old girl, who’s searching for her father with her friends.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pittie Found On Roof

Take a look at the video below of this Pit Bull who was found on a roof and is so happy to see his rescuers! He has a happy ending and gets adopted into a loving home! 

Bay Area School Closures Until May 1st

Six Bay Area counties will be extending school closures and student dismissals from regular school attendance through May 1 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools in the following Bay Area counties...

Upcoming Events

Thu 26

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT