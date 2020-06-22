“30 Rock” Is Coming Back For One Special Episode

NBC is bringing back “30 Rock” . . . but only for one very special episode. And no, it has nothing to do with the coronavirus or Black Lives Matter.

The special will film remotely, and will air on Thursday, July 16th. It will feature former cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer, among others.

The episode will coincide with an “upfront” event where NBC hypes their schedule for next year. (Those presentations usually happen in May, but they were yet another victim of COVID-19.)

“30 Rock”went off the air in 2013 after seven seasons.

NBC announced their schedule, and it includes a new “Law & Order” spin-off starring CHRISTOPHER MELONI, who will reprise his role as Elliot Stabler. It’s called “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

Stabler will also appear on the Season 22 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU”.

NBC also canceled three shows: “Indebted”, “Bluff City Law”, and “Sunnyside”. So if any of those were YOUR favorite show . . . 2020 is really hitting you hard.