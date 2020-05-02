fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

6 Ways To Improve Your Bond With Your Dog

Hope Bidegainberry
May 2, 2020

Dogs are our best friends. But you might be getting frustrated lately because they aren’t listening to simple commands or ignoring you. 

Here are 6 ways to improve your bond:

  • Study up on body language
    • Happy – relaxed posture
    • Worried – dog avoids eye contact
    • Very Stressed – trembling, in a crouched position
  • Get to know your dog’s likes and dislikes
    • Just like humans, dogs have their personal dislikes and likes. Some dogs enjoy cuddling while others prefer to have space. Some love a game of fetch while would would rather play tug. Knowing your dog’s individual likes and dislikes, and then respecting them, is key to connecting with your dog.
  • Train your dog everyday
    • Improving your connection is to work on training every day and using positive reinforcement. Exercising your dog’s brain to learn something new and providing rewards for successes is a great way to increase trust and joyful experiences.
  • Set up your dog for success
    • Asking your dog to do a difficult trick and withholding rewards until he gets it right only increases the amount of frustration you both feel and decreases the amount of fun. Instead, break a trick down into small, accomplishable pieces that your dog can build on, and reward your dog for each successfully completed step.
  • Be the source of all life’s necessities and goodies
    • If you want your dog to hang on every work, then be the soul source of all the goodies like food and toys. If you are free-feeding your dog, put away the food bowl. If toys are scattered around the floor, hide them in the closet. These things are rewards that are earned, and your dog is going to be much more attentive if you are a walking goodie dispenser.
  • Spend one-on-one time every day
    • Make sure you spend time focused on just your dog every day. You’re not distracted by your phone of in the yard when you’re gardening. One-on-one time is 30 minutes or more of time spent playing brain games, grooming, going on an interactive walk, and even talking with your dog.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Jimmy G answers kids questions ~ video

This week, Jimmy Garoppolo joined SAP’s Virtual Take Your Child To Work Day and answered kids’ questions about the NFL and more ~ 
Click HERE for the video

 

Five Things to Look Forward to in May

Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there’s still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . . 1.  Parts of the country will start to reopen as states slowly relax their stay-at...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT