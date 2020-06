Back in 2002, on July 11th . . . which is 7/11 . . . 7-Eleven held its first Free Slurpee Day. And they’ve done it again on every July 11th since.

But this isn’t a typical year . . . and 7-Eleven just had to cancel Free Slurpee Day for the first time because of, quote, “uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

You CAN still get a free Slurpee this year, though . . . if you’re a member of 7-Eleven’s loyalty app, they’ll send you a coupon for one that you can use at any point in July.