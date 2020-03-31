NOW PLAYING

Shelter In Place Is Extended

After only a few weeks of shelter-in-place, the order has been extended in the Bay Area as been extended to May 1st. There are more than 1,900 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Bay Area and 48 deaths. San Francisco...

Dog Naps On Fluffiest Dogs At Day Care

Edna the Pit Bull has been going to doggy day care since she was just a puppy. She of course has the same routine: she plays super hard for the first 3 hours and then needs to sleep for the rest of the day. With so many...

