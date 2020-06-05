fbpx
NOW PLAYING

You may also like

The Most Popular Hobbies for Kids Today

Staying inside all day might be harder on you than it is on your kids.  A recent study asked 1,000 children aged 7 to 12 to name their favorite hobbies.  And the Top 10 are all things that are done indoors . ...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT