Take a look at this adorable video below of this Pit Bull who gets a second chance! Watch how he transformed from a skinny, aggressive shelter dog into a gorgeous, confident, snuggle machine with the help of his mom!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Tue 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23
Big Bang: Party After Dark
April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05
Michael Bublé
May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States