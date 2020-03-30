Adopt a Doctor or Nurse in the Bay Area

Say What? You betcha! Restaurants in the Bay Area are doing so much to not only stay alive but to make sure the community is taken care of as well.

Guess what Bay Area Tootsie’s is doing? Giving back in a very big way! Tootsies is a staple at the Stanford Mall in Palo Alto and they have been using their catering services to feed doctors and nurses at local hospitals. Tootsie’s owner Rocco Scordella launched “Adopt a Doctor or Nurse” program earlier this month and the community has been awesome for their support! His restaurant has served more than 2,000 meals to various hospitals in the area.

In the first day alone they made 750 meals!

Looking for other great companies to support for their support to our health care workers?

Crocs is giving away a free pair of shoes!

Starbucks

The deal: Starbucks has announced that “any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system” can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit. Through May 3rd.