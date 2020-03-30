NOW PLAYING
Portrait Of Laughing Multi-Cultural Medical Team Standing In Hospital Corridor
96.5 KOIT Blog

Adopt a Doctor or Nurse in the Bay Area

Joey Fortman
March 30, 2020

Say What? You betcha! Restaurants in the Bay Area are doing so much to not only stay alive but to make sure the community is taken care of as well.

Guess what Bay Area Tootsie’s is doing? Giving back in a very big way! Tootsies is a staple at the Stanford Mall in Palo Alto and they have been using their catering services to feed doctors and nurses at local hospitals. Tootsie’s owner Rocco Scordella launched “Adopt a Doctor or Nurse” program earlier this month and the community has been awesome for their support! His restaurant has served more than 2,000 meals to various hospitals in the area.

In the first day alone they made 750 meals!

 

Looking for other great companies to support for their support to our health care workers?

Crocs is giving away a free pair of shoes!

Starbucks
The deal: Starbucks has announced that “any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system” can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit. Through May 3rd.

Joey Fortman

View all posts

You may also like

Free Tacos!

Taco Bell just announced that they are going to be giving out FREE TACOS tomorrow. If you go through a drive-thru tomorrow, you will get a free Doritos Locos Taco . . . no purchase necessary. You won’t get...

The Reality of Covid-19

Hey there my dear KOIT friends, I often wonder what it is that brings the world back together over the many years in history when trouble strikes. I’m not a history buff in any way, shape or form. I have to admit...

Upcoming Events

Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT