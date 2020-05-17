fbpx
NOW PLAYING
(Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusMorris Knight

Amazing Essential Workers Mural In Pleasanton

Morris Knight
May 17, 2020

“We hope [they] all have the opportunity to see this amazing piece of art”

Speaking of saluting front-line heroes, a 150-foot mural was on created at the golf course at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The “#InThisTogether” mural was etched into the grass in honor of essential workers for all they do in the fight against COVID-19. The mural was created by local company New Ground Technology.

“We hope [they] all have the opportunity to see this amazing piece of art,” said Angel Moore, Alameda County Fair vice president of business development.

This is truly an amazing work of art especially for why and whom it was created. Essential workers are truly appreciated and it’s easy to take them for granted – until we find ourselves needed. Every single one of them, from healthcare workers of all kinds, to grocery store workers to delivery drivers, to automotive industry workers. They are all greatly appreciated. This mural is quite the show of gratitude to them. I think it looks amazing and I’m proud that it’s literally in our own back yard! CLICK HERE to check it out.

(Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
(Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

 

Morris Knight

Hey I'm Morris Knight on your radio. Listen to me every weekend.

View all posts

You may also like

Dog Plays Dead So He Doesn’t Have To Leave The Park

Does your dog love the park so much that he doesn’t want to leave? Well, the same thing happened to this man walking his dog. This man was standing over his pup lying belly-up on the path. The dog appeared to be...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT