Amazing Essential Workers Mural In Pleasanton

Speaking of saluting front-line heroes, a 150-foot mural was on created at the golf course at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The “#InThisTogether” mural was etched into the grass in honor of essential workers for all they do in the fight against COVID-19. The mural was created by local company New Ground Technology.

“We hope [they] all have the opportunity to see this amazing piece of art,” said Angel Moore, Alameda County Fair vice president of business development.

This is truly an amazing work of art especially for why and whom it was created. Essential workers are truly appreciated and it’s easy to take them for granted – until we find ourselves needed. Every single one of them, from healthcare workers of all kinds, to grocery store workers to delivery drivers, to automotive industry workers. They are all greatly appreciated. This mural is quite the show of gratitude to them. I think it looks amazing and I’m proud that it’s literally in our own back yard! CLICK HERE to check it out.