Americans Would Rather Watch New Movies at Home

May 22, 2020

As COVID-19 restrictions are being eased in parts of the country, some people are so desperate that they’re running into the streets . . . but there’s still plenty of anxiety over health and safety in public.

A study by Performance Research asked Americans if they’d rather see a new movie in a theater, or as a digital rental at home . . . and people are NOT ready for theaters.

Only 13% said they’d brave a theater now.  A whopping 70% said they’d rather watch from their couch, while 17% said they’re not sure.

Some of those who are “not sure” might make their decision based on social-distancing policies . . . like capping the number of people in the theater.  The survey didn’t specify whether or not there’d be any policies in place.

Coming out of the pandemic, 52% said they’ll attend fewer large public events . . . and 60% said that the idea of attending a big public event “will scare me for a long time.”

It may take a while for some people to feel comfortable.  37% said they plan to attend movie theaters less often, and 10% say they may never go again.

