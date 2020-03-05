Apple Won’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones in Movies

If you are choosing between an iPhone and an Android, would it matter to you that criminal masterminds prefer the design, value, and performance of the Android? Well, if you watch a lot of movies that is the impression you might get.

Rian Johnson is the director of Knives Out and The Last Jedi, and he said Apple does not want VILLAINS to use their phones.

Quote, “Apple [lets] you use iPhones in movies but . . . and this is very pivotal if you’re watching a mystery movie . . . bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.”

He joked, quote, “Every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.”

Apple hasn’t commented. But there’s been plenty of talk about how crazy they are about protecting their image in the past.

In fact, there’s a “Wired” article from way back in 2002, which pointed out that all the good guys on the show “24” use Macs, and all the bad guys use Windows PCs.

(So what happens if directors stop wanting to bend to Apple, especially if it tips off viewers about who’s good and who’s bad? It’s easier to give everyone an Android.)

(And suddenly, people are seeing EVERYONE in movies with sleek, new Samsung phones, and they aren’t seeing ANY of their favorite actors with an iPhone. Apple might have second thoughts then, right?)