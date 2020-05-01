Best Toys To Keep Your Pets Busy Indoors

We have another month of quarantine…do you know how to keep your pet busy for another month?

Our pets need physical and mental exercise.

Here are the best indoor toys for dogs:

Kong It’s biggest perk is that it’s designed to be stuffed with your pet’s treats.

Tornado Puzzle Toy It’s an interactive food puzzle that provides a fun physical and mental challenge.

Nylabone Power Chew It’s made of durable nylon, which will challenge even the most aggressive chewers. It’s perfect for a game of tug-o-war.



Indoor toys for cats:

Ripple Rug If your cat uses furniture as their personal jungle gym, then you’ll be excited for this toy. It’s a multi-function activity center that acts as a combined play and sleep space for cats.

Cat Dancer It’s made from bunches of rolled cardboard attached to steel wire to create a springy lure for your cats to chase.

Blackhole litter mat interactive swimming robot fish toy This toy allows your cat to safely “fish” in your home. It’s placed in any bowl of water for your cat to catch.



We may be spending more time inside than usual, but these toys are a great starting point to make sure that our pets stay physically and mentally active.