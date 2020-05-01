fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirusKOIT PETSPets

Best Toys To Keep Your Pets Busy Indoors

Hope Bidegainberry
May 1, 2020

We have another month of quarantine…do you know how to keep your pet busy for another month?

Our pets need physical and mental exercise.

Here are the best indoor toys for dogs:

  • Kong
    • It’s biggest perk is that it’s designed to be stuffed with your pet’s treats.
  • Tornado Puzzle Toy
    • It’s an interactive food puzzle that provides a fun physical and mental challenge.
  • Nylabone Power Chew
    • It’s made of durable nylon, which will challenge even the most aggressive chewers. It’s perfect for a game of tug-o-war.

Indoor toys for cats:

  • Ripple Rug
    • If your cat uses furniture as their personal jungle gym, then you’ll be excited for this toy. It’s a multi-function activity center that acts as a combined play and sleep space for cats. 
  • Cat Dancer
    • It’s made from bunches of rolled cardboard attached to steel wire to create a springy lure for your cats to chase.
  • Blackhole litter mat interactive swimming robot fish toy
    • This toy allows your cat to safely “fish” in your home. It’s placed in any bowl of water for your cat to catch. 

We may be spending more time inside than usual, but these toys are a great starting point to make sure that our pets stay physically and mentally active.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Jimmy G answers kids questions ~ video

This week, Jimmy Garoppolo joined SAP’s Virtual Take Your Child To Work Day and answered kids’ questions about the NFL and more ~ 
Click HERE for the video

 

Five Things to Look Forward to in May

Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there’s still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . . 1.  Parts of the country will start to reopen as states slowly relax their stay-at...

How to get your official Disney face mask!

During these challenging times, Disney is giving fans a way to protect their communities while celebrating their favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel. Disney debuted its own line of reusable...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT