Bonded Chinchilla trio available for adoption

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 2, 2021

A bonded trio of female Chinchillas are now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

“A bonded trio of adult female Chinchillas named April, May and June were recently surrendered to us due to their owner no longer having the ability to care for the sisters,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “These adorable and highly social ladies are now looking for a new home together.”

Chinchillas are very inquisitive and gentle pets. With proper care, these rodents could live up to 15-17 years. Chinchillas require large cages, plenty of fresh hay, along with clean water, high-quality Chinchilla food pellets, chew toys and fresh vegetables and fruits.

“April, May and June are currently slightly overweight, and will need a large space to accommodate them with lots of room to explore. They love exercise wheels, which will help them get down to a healthier weight,” according to Tarbox. “Overall, this fun-loving trio would bring a lot of joy, and in fact triple the Chinchilla fun, to an experienced Chinchilla owner.”

April, May and June’s adoption fee is $50 for all three of them. The bonded trio will be adopted together to someone with Chinchilla experience.

Peninsula Humane & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet April, May and June.