fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Bonded Pit Bulls Travel Across The World To Meet Their Dad

Hope Bidegainberry
June 20, 2020

These bonded dogs traveled across the world to find the perfect dad. They were rescued from a sad situation and once they got to the shelter, these two pitties were bonded and the shelter wanted them to be adopted together.

Watch video HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Disneyland’s New Health Guidelines

Last week Disney announced they will be reopening Disneyland and California Adventure on July 17th. Here are the guidelines: Temperature checks before entering theme parks or Downtown Disney District (opening July 9)...

Pet Of The Week: Bill Bob

Billy Bob is his name and love is his game.  This nine-year-old neutered male black and white Maine Coon mix is all about affection. Billy Bob is so suave and handsome that we bet he knows the lyrics to every...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT