Cleaning,Ecology, Social Issues, Volunteer, Beach
Boy Genius Created Solar-Powered Barges That Clean Rivers

Hope Bidegainberry
March 6, 2020

Boyan Slat, an inventor and entrepreneur has been tackling the problem of ocean pollution since 2011. The Ocean Cleanup mission was a developed advanced technology that could rid the oceans plastic. It is best to start at the source and his non profit created this solar powered barge that can clean 110 tons of garbage every day. 

Apparently 80 percent of plastic that ends up in the oceans comes from the rivers. The river cleaning barge sucks river debris and brings it onshore to be recycled. This will help so that the ocean pollution problem can be solved at the source and the plastic won’t reach the open ocean waters. 

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

