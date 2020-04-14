fbpx
Coronavirus

Breaks on Credit Card Payments Have Been Approved

Hope Bidegainberry
April 14, 2020

If you are worried about money and have not done this yet, get on it. Because your chances of getting a “yes” are pretty good . . .

A new survey by LendingTree.com found almost all financial institutions are offering breaks on credit card and mortgage payments right now. And over 90% of people who’ve asked for help have gotten it.

91% of people who’ve asked for a break on credit card payments have been approved. Including 67% who said they got a break on ALL their cards.

And 91% of homeowners who asked to pause their mortgage payments have also had success.

The survey found young people are even more likely to get a “yes” right now. But not everyone realizes it’s something you can do.

18% of people who hadn’t asked for help said they didn’t realize it was an option. And women were twice as likely as men to say they haven’t asked for help yet.

