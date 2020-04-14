Breaks on Credit Card Payments Have Been Approved

If you are worried about money and have not done this yet, get on it. Because your chances of getting a “yes” are pretty good . . .

A new survey by LendingTree.com found almost all financial institutions are offering breaks on credit card and mortgage payments right now. And over 90% of people who’ve asked for help have gotten it.

91% of people who’ve asked for a break on credit card payments have been approved. Including 67% who said they got a break on ALL their cards.

And 91% of homeowners who asked to pause their mortgage payments have also had success.

The survey found young people are even more likely to get a “yes” right now. But not everyone realizes it’s something you can do.

18% of people who hadn’t asked for help said they didn’t realize it was an option. And women were twice as likely as men to say they haven’t asked for help yet.