Bunty Python & Friends Small Animals Adoption Promotion

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 16, 2021

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is hosting a small animal adoption promotion inspired by the cult classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The promotion is called Bunty Python & Friends and adoption fees are waived on all small animals which includes rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and mice.

“Small animals can be the holy grail of pets for some people,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “No shrubberies are required in order to adopt, and we won’t ask you any questions about the migratory habits of coconut-carrying birds.”

Small animals make wonderful pets and can be perfect for people living in smaller spaces since they don’t require as much space. They are also quiet animals, so no barking or meowing. Keeping with the Monty Python and the Holy Grail theme, PHS/SPCA staff “knighted” adoptable Guinea Pigs with sticks of celery and titled them as the Knights Who Say Wheek (the sound Guinea Pigs make) and named several small animals after characters in the film.

“We’ve experienced a spike in the number of small animals coming into our shelter as strays and currently have more than 30 small animals available for adoption,” said Tarbox. “Since we had several hamsters available for adoption, the famous insult from the madcap movie ‘Your Mother Was a Hamster and Your Father Smelt of Elderberries!’ seemed more than apropos.”

Adoptable small animals are available at PHS/SPCA Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoptions 12:00 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:00 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Potential adopters should arrive at least an hour before closing time to complete an adoption or call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

“Even though the adoption fees are waived on all our small animals, we will still be following our strict and rigorous adoption processes since we want to make permanent matches,” according to Tarbox. “Small animals, including rabbits should be kept indoors and will require certain conditions for an indoor habitat, which our staff can explain in detail to potential adopters.”

To see a sampling of some of the available small animals, please visit www.PHS-SPCA.org.