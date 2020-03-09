NOW PLAYING
High stack of Oatmeal pancakes. The rustic style. With copy space. Shallow DOF
96.5 KOIT Blog

Cap’n Crunch Pancakes

Hope Bidegainberry
March 9, 2020

Looks like whatever Navy Cap n Crunch commands just conquered another part of breakfast.

A food trends Instagram account called JunkBanter just revealed that a Cap’n Crunch PANCAKE MIX is in the works.

It’s a collaboration between Cap’n Crunch and Aunt Jemima, and you’ll be able to make buttermilk pancakes with little pieces of Crunch Berries in them.  It should hit stores sometime soon. 

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Steph Curry diagnosed with flu but not Coronavirus

Many people are hearing that Steph is sick.  While he has been diagnosed with the flu, it is NOT the coronavirus. Coach Steve Kerr had done a press conference addressing this issue and confirmed that the doctors did...

A Pizza Shop Is Putting Adoptable Dogs On Its Boxes

There was a story earlier this year about a brewery in Florida that put shelter dogs on its cans to get them adopted. And apparently it started a trend. A pizza place in upstate New York just started putting photos of...

Woman Rescues Dog

Take a look at the video below of this woman who never stops trying to rescue a sweet dog chained to a tree. She visits dog for over a year and finally gets to keep her! What a happy ending of this dog!

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT