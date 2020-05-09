fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Cat & Deer Become Best Friends Through Living Room Window

Hope Bidegainberry
May 9, 2020

Cats love watching birds and other creatures from their living room windows. This cat is especially lucky because his window overlooks a forested area with wild deer.

This cat tries to befriend almost everyone who passes by.

One day, there was a deer’s face that was literally in the window, just looking in. The cat immediately ran over to the window and put his paws up and just stayed there.

The deer would move and then the cat would follow.

The cat would lock eyes with the deer through the window and start purring. The deer was also so entranced with the cat and would get closer to the window and put his nose on the window.

Take a look at the video HERE.
 
 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

5 DMV offices open in the Bay Area

The California Department of Moter Vehicles has opened 5 locations in the Bay Area.  The DMV’s goal is to help drivers who are required to show be there in person to renew their license or vehicle registration. ...

Bay Area drive in movie theaters open

It seems like such a long time ago that we got to watch a movie in a theater!  For our family, it has been years since we have been to a drive in movie theater.  I don’t think my kids have ever been to one!  While...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
$1000 Employee of the Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT