Cat & Deer Become Best Friends Through Living Room Window

Cats love watching birds and other creatures from their living room windows. This cat is especially lucky because his window overlooks a forested area with wild deer.

This cat tries to befriend almost everyone who passes by.

One day, there was a deer’s face that was literally in the window, just looking in. The cat immediately ran over to the window and put his paws up and just stayed there.

The deer would move and then the cat would follow.

The cat would lock eyes with the deer through the window and start purring. The deer was also so entranced with the cat and would get closer to the window and put his nose on the window.