Cat Rescued From Middle Of San Mateo Bridge

An adult male cat that was rescued from inside an AT&T utility box in the middle of San Mateo Bridge is now available for adoption at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA).

“We received a call on March 17 from an AT&T technician who spotted a cat hiding inside a utility box on one of the vehicle pull outs in the middle of San Mateo Bridge,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “The technician had just been dispatched to this remote location for a minor repair when he spotted two enormous yellow eyes looking back at him and called us for assistance.”

PHS/SPCA rescue staff arrived on the scene within minutes and found the cat hiding behind a conduit and cable access point, dangerously close to oncoming traffic. PHS/SPCA Animal Rescue & Control Officer Justin Reese blocked the access point close to the highway to prohibit the cat from running into the traffic on the bridge. Officer Reese was then able to reach the cat’s hiding spot and grasp the feline bringing him to safety. The cat was then transported to PHS/SPCA’s Coyote Point shelter for medical evaluation where he was found to have some minor abrasions, but overall in good condition.

“The cat was found on the bridge almost at the halfway point between Foster City and Hayward, and most likely would not have walked across the bridge to this location,” according to Tarbox. “The cat was suffering from some road rash, so we suspect he had been hiding or traveling in a vehicle driving across the bridge, and somehow exited the car or was forced out of the car, then scrambled to the utility box and hid, having no other place to go. Thankfully he was spotted by the technician and is now safe and ready for a new home.”

Given the name Raisin by PHS/SPCA staff, the cat did not have any identification, nor was he microchipped. No one came forward to claim him, so he’s now available for adoption at PHS/SPCA.

“Raisin is a very fortunate cat indeed and will make a wonderful new addition to a family or individual. He’s now microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $80,” said Tarbox.

In an effort to help control the spread of COVID-19, PHS/SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Those interested in meeting Raisin need to call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment.

Raisin is just one of more than 200 animals PHS/SPCA has helped since San Mateo County instituted the shelter-in-place order, which is now in effect statewide.