Cats test positive for Coronavirus

April 27, 2020

Two pet cats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.  This is the first time a pet has tested positive for the virus in the United States.

The cats live in two different parts of the state, but both have shown mild respiratory symptoms. The cats are expected to make a full recovery.

One cat is believed to have caught the virus from its owner, who was positive. The other cat is believed to have been infected by a neighbor or asymptomatic household member. Read more about these cases here.

There is currently no evidence on pets spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends keeping your pets indoors and prevent them from interacting with people or animals outside the household.

