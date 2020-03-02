Coronavirus Information

The Coronavirus is spreading in the Bay Area.
There are currently 7 people in Santa Clara County with the illness, with more people likely to be infected soon.
More than a dozen Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers who were quarantined in Fairfield are being treated or monitored.
The CDC recommends these preventive actions to try to stay clear of COVID-19.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.