Coronavirus Information

Hope Bidegainberry
March 2, 2020

The Coronavirus is spreading in the Bay Area.

There are currently 7 people in Santa Clara County with the illness, with more people likely to be infected soon.

More than a dozen Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers who were quarantined in Fairfield are being treated or monitored. 

The CDC recommends these preventive actions to try to stay clear of  COVID-19.

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
    • CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

