Coronavirus: Things To Know

It seems like a lot of people have taken a wait and see approach to the coronavirus. They think it is overblown, or all hype. Or they have heard about the low death rate for most people and figured it was not a risk they had to worry about.

Well, it is time to stop dismissing and discounting the seriousness of this outbreak. Coronavirus is here in the U.S. and it’s spreading.

No, you probably won’t die. But if you get the disease and you spread it, you’re putting OTHER people at risk, like the elderly and people with medical issues. Your parents and grandparents are at risk so we ALL need to do our part.

But we need to do it without creating more chaos or panic. Right now is the time for education, decisive action, and smart decisions, not running out to hoard toilet paper and posting wild conspiracy theories on social media.

Some Quick Facts:

As of yesterday’s WHO situation report #49, there were 109,577 confirmed cases worldwide across more than 100 countries and territories up 3,993 from the day before. There have been 3,809 deaths worldwide, up 225 from the day before.

In China alone, there were 80,904 confirmed cases and 3,123 deaths. The WHO risk assessment for China is “Very High” but on a global level it’s also “Very High.”

In the U.S., the WHO’s latest report listed 213 cases and 11 deaths. But this is a situation where numbers are changing by the hour. A tweet by President Trump yesterday morning reported 546 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 22 deaths.

Prepare for those U.S. numbers to increase, though. One reason they’re so low is because the U.S. didn’t have enough tests ready. So testing has been limited and, therefore, confirmed results have been limited. Now more tests are ready to go.

You can check out the WHO’s daily situation reports here.