NOW PLAYING
Illustrative vial of coronavirus vaccine
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 17, 2020

There is normally a very long, very complex procedure for testing new medicines and drugs here in the U.S.

So here is some news we have been desperate to hear. The first human trials of a vaccine to prevent coronavirus started yesterday. A group of 45 healthy volunteers in Seattle will get the vaccine to see if it works.

This is just the first step, though. It’s going to take months to know if this vaccine . . . or any of the dozens of other vaccines that are in development . . . will work.

The best estimates say it could take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to become available to the public.

But this is an important first step . . . and a break from the normal protocol.  Normally, a vaccine like this would be tested on animals first before humans . . . but, again, there’s no time for that.

Dr. Lisa Jackson of Kaiser Permanente is leading the study.  She says, quote, “Going from not even knowing that this virus was out there to have any vaccine” being tested in two months is unprecedented. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Home

If you are bummed to be spending St. Patrick s Day at home this year, here are a few tips to help you celebrate while social distancing: Watch some Irish movies. Harper’s Bazaar posted a list of more than 20...

Simple recipe for homemade hand sanitizer.

Your big box store sold out? Your grocery store shelves are empty? Here’s an easy homemade recipe for hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer recipe 3/4 cup of isopropyl or rubbing alcohol (99 percent) 1/4 cup of aloe vera...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT