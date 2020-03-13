NOW PLAYING
Coronavirus: What The Bay Area Needs To Know

Hope Bidegainberry
March 13, 2020

The illness caused by the coronavirus is climbing in the US and Bay Area each day and is spreading from person to person. 

San Francisco has ordered the cancellation of all gatherings that draw a large crowd-concerts and sporting events. 

Symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Aches and pains
  • Nasal congestion
  • Sore throat

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses-two other kinds are know to cause SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). It can cause very mild illness and are thought to be responsible for 10% to 30% of all common colds.

About 80% of people who have contracted the virus have had mild symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized. About 14% become severely ill and 5% are critically ill. Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill are over age 50 or have underlying health problems (heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, or have weakened immune systems).

Protect Yourself:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing, or ill.
  • People who are sick should cough or sneeze into their arm or a tissue-not into their hands.
  • If you’re sick wear a mask to protect others.

Several counties have declared states of emergency to help rally resources to contain the disease. Some counties have opened emergency operations centers to respond to current or potential cases and address questions.

In counties where cases of COVID-19 have been reported, public health officials are closely tracking those individuals to determine how they became infected and who else may have been exposed to the virus. 

 

For more information CLICK HERE.

