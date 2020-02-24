NOW PLAYING
NOVATO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Customers enter at a Costco store on December 12, 2019 in Novato, California.
Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda is gonna cost ya ~

February 24, 2020

Most of us have enjoyed the occasional Costco hot dog or chicken bake. Taking the family for pizza at the Costco food Court is fast, easy and so affordable. Well they are switching things up. To visit the warehouse chain and eat at the food court you will have to have an active membership. Costco says buying items at the food court has always required a membership, but now they’re going to enforce it. First they take away the Polish Sausage and now this! LOL It is a good reason to tag along and help your Costco card carrying friend load up their minivan.

