Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda is gonna cost ya ~

Most of us have enjoyed the occasional Costco hot dog or chicken bake. Taking the family for pizza at the Costco food Court is fast, easy and so affordable. Well they are switching things up. To visit the warehouse chain and eat at the food court you will have to have an active membership. Costco says buying items at the food court has always required a membership, but now they’re going to enforce it. First they take away the Polish Sausage and now this! LOL It is a good reason to tag along and help your Costco card carrying friend load up their minivan.
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 05
Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate
March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States