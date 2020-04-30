fbpx
COVID-19 Pet Hotline

Hope Bidegainberry
April 30, 2020

This pet hotline launched in New York City.

The Pet Hotline will serve as an information, planning, referral, and service coordination hub for New York City residents who need support for their pets during COVID-19.

Pets are apart of many people’s lives and they want to alleviate any concern associated with having to take care of these family members during these trying times.

People need the comfort of their companion animals more than ever. They have ensured that animals are included in the safety net for all New Yorkers. 

This line is for seeking information and assistance with pet-related issues. Help with questions and concerns about keeping their pets during COVID-19, as well as connect callers to pet relief resources such as emergency vet care and food and supply distribution services.

 

Do you think we should have a Pet Hotline in the Bay Area?!

