Soft serve ice cream with kiwi
Disney Has Shared Their Dole Whip Recipe

Hope Bidegainberry
April 15, 2020

There are a few Disney treats that are just so popular, like the beloved Dole Whip, and now you can make it in the comfort of your home during quarantine.

Disney Parks have released the recipe for this delicious snack.

All you need is vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple chunks.

Recipe:

  1. To begin, combine one “big” scoop of vanilla ice cream with 4 ounces of pineapple juice and two cups of frozen pineapple chunks in a blender. 
  2. Blend the mixture until it’s “smooth,” then put it in a “star-tipped piping bag” to make that iconic Dole Whip swirl. 
    1. If you don’t have a piping bag and don’t want to make a trip to the store, parchment paper can be used as an alternative, as can plastic sandwich bags. 

For more information CLICK HERE.

