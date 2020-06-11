Disneyland Announces Dates For Reopening

Disneyland Resort proposes plans to begin phased reopening on July 9th with proposed reopening of theme parks on July 17th.

They are planning to open the theme park gates on July 17th which was 65 years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park.

Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23rd. Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will plan to reopen on July 17th. Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9th

Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing. Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

There will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.