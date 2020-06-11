fbpx
NOW PLAYING
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Disneyland Announces Dates For Reopening

Hope Bidegainberry
June 11, 2020

Disneyland Resort proposes plans to begin phased reopening on July 9th with proposed reopening of theme parks on July 17th.

They are planning to open the theme park gates on July 17th which was 65 years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park.

Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23rd. Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will plan to reopen on July 17th. Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9th 

Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing. Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

There will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

Certain experiences that draw large groups, parades and nighttime spectaculars, will return at a later date. Character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable, but characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Drive-In Concert Comes To Bay Area

Live music making a comeback in the Bay Area! Well it’s  about time! This COVID-19 shut down thing has affected just about everything we love to do, especially the live music scene. But as things begin to open up...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT