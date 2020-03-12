Disneyland Is Closed

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed Saturday, March 14th, morning through the end of the month.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Disneyland Resort, it would be in everyone’s best interest, guests and employees, that the closure proceed.

The hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16th, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

The company also announced that it would refund hotel bookings during the closure.

