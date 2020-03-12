NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Disneyland Is Closed

Hope Bidegainberry
March 12, 2020

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed Saturday, March 14th, morning through the end of the month. 

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Disneyland Resort, it would be in everyone’s best interest, guests and employees, that the closure proceed. 

The hotels will remain open until Monday, March 16th, to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements. 

The company also announced that it would refund hotel bookings during the closure. 

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Chase

Black and white tuxedo cat Chase is already dressed to the nines and ready to come home with you. This debonair four year old neutered male feline is a looker for sure and his affectionate purrsonality is likely to...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT