Disneyland Offers Glimpse of Reopening

Hope Bidegainberry
May 26, 2020

Disneyland has given a glimpse of what the resort will look like when it finally reopens. A date for reopening has not yet been identified. 

Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, restaurants, and other locations may be limited in capacity and restricted to availability or even closed based on guidance from health experts and government officials. Certain attractions, experiences, services, and amenities will be modified, have limited availability, or remain closed.

Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Certain guests will also be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before admission into the resort.

No details about what possible rides or attractions might remain closed, and they said they will provide information as it becomes available. 

They’re not sure when the parks will reopen, but the website is still allowing hotel bookings for as soon as July.

 
 

Hope Bidegainberry

