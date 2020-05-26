Disneyland Offers Glimpse of Reopening

Disneyland has given a glimpse of what the resort will look like when it finally reopens. A date for reopening has not yet been identified.

Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, restaurants, and other locations may be limited in capacity and restricted to availability or even closed based on guidance from health experts and government officials. Certain attractions, experiences, services, and amenities will be modified, have limited availability, or remain closed.

Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Certain guests will also be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked before admission into the resort.