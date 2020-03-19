Disneyland closed its doors to the public last week, but that does not mean you cannot enjoy your favorite parks from the comfort of your own home! Disneyland virtual rides are available online!

Since we will be experiencing some social distancing for awhile, this will bring your Disneyland adventures to life!

There are plenty of options for you to choose from:

Indiana Jones

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

Peter Pan’s Flight

Haunted Mansion

Snow White’s Scary Adventure

Each track will take you on a wild ride through the park.

For more information CLICK HERE.