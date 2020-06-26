fbpx
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogDisney

Disneyland Won’t Be Reopening In Mid-July After All

Hope Bidegainberry
June 26, 2020

There has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across California. Disneyland will not be reopening in mid-July since the troubling spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Disney said it would delay reopening, adding that state officials would not be providing guidelines until after July 4th. 

It’s unclear how long the delay will last, but when guidelines will be released they expect to communicate the reopening date. 

In the past week, California has seen an average of more than 4,500 daily cases, an increase of 62% compared to two weeks ago. 

For more information CLICK HERE.

